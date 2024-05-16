Bryan Woo Hits Historic Milestone in Win vs. Royals on Wednesday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon, 4-2, at T-Mobile Park to take the series against the American League Central challengers.
After the win, the M's are now 24-20 and continue to lead the American League West. Seattle is seeking its first playoff berth since the 2022 season.
In the win, Luke Raley continued to show out offensively, going 2-for-4, and Ty France belted his fourth home run of the season. Also impressive though was the performance on the mound from Bryan Woo. The second-year righty, who was making his second start of the season, earned the win by going 5.1 innings. He allowed one run on three hits, walked one and struck out five.
With the performance, he also joined an impressive group in team history, per Mariners PR on social media:
Bryan Woo (101 SO) is the 8th player in @Mariners history with 100+ strikeouts through his first 20 career starts.
The 24-year-old Woo made his debut in 2023 and helped keep the Mariners in the playoff race until the very last days of the regular season. After the win on Wednesday, he's now 5-5 lifetime with a 3.88 ERA. He pairs with Bryce Miller, Luis Castillo, George Kirby, and Logan Gilbert to make up perhaps the best starting rotation in all of baseball. Entering play on Wednesday, the M's pitching staff led the league in WHIP (1.05) and quality starts (26). Those notes came from the Mariners game notes.
The Mariners are off on Thursday before hitting the road for a brutal 10-game road trip through Baltimore, the Yankees and Washington.