Seattle Mariners Rival Facing Another Injury Issue as Offseason Begins
The Seattle Mariners went 85-77 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season in 2024. At one point, the Mariners held a 10.0 game division lead over the Houston Astros in the American League West, but they weren't able to hold on as the Astros won the division yet again.
M's fans can take some solace in the fact that the Astros were eliminated in the playoffs by the Detroit Tigers, losing in the wild card round.
Throughout the offseason, we'll keep tabs of the news and notes impacting the M's biggest rivals, including Houston.
On Wednesday, it was revealed that Astros utility player Mauricio Dubon is undergoing surgery on his thumb.
Per Chandler Rome of 'The Athletic:'
Houston Astros utilityman Mauricio Dubón played the final month of the season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Athletic.
Dubón will require surgery to repair the damage. Renowned hand surgeon Dr. Thomas Graham is scheduled to perform the procedure in Philadelphia.
The 30-year-old Dubon is a big piece of the Astros roster, playing all over the field. This injury is not expected to impact his availability for spring training.
A right-handed hitter, Dubon hit .269 this season with four homers and 47 RBI. He posted a .296 on-base percentage while seeing most of his time in center field.
Lifetime, he's spent six years in the big leagues with the San Francisco Giants, Astros and Milwaukee Brewers. He's a .261 hitter who helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022.
