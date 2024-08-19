Seattle Mariners Rival Makes Huge Decision Which Could Impact AL West Race
With the American League West race coming down to the wire, the Houston Astros are reportedly going to activate ace pitcher Justin Verlander from the injured list this week.
Per Chandler Rome of 'The Athletic:'
Justin Verlander is tentatively scheduled to make his return on Wednesday against the Red Sox, Joe Espada said. Yusei Kikuchi pitches tomorrow and Ronel Blanco goes on Tuesday.
The Astros entered play on Sunday at 4.0 games ahead of the Mariners in the American League West and the decision to bring back Verlander could absolutely continue to sway the race in their favor. They have dealt with massive attrition all season long in the pitching department.
Houston has lost Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Jose Urquidy, and JP France for the season with injuries and they haven't yet gotten back Luis Garcia from a Tommy John surgery from 2023.
Verlander has made just 10 starts as well. He's battled multiple issues and taken multiple trips to the injured list. The 41-year-old is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA. He's struck out 51 batters in just 57.0 innings.
One of the most decorated pitchers of the 2000s, Verlander is a nine-time All-Star, a three-time Cy Young winner, a two-time ERA champion and a former MVP. He's also helped the Astros win the World Series in both the 2017 and 2022 seasons.
The Mariners and Astros will have one more series against each other coming up in late September. The Mariners are hoping to win the American League West for the first time since 2001. Seattle will be back in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.
