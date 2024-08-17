Randy Arozarena Becomes One of Just Four Players to Accomplish This Poor Feat in 2024
Just days after Julio Rodriguez became the third player in baseball to strike out five times in a game this season, his new teammate Randy Arozarena joined him as now the fourth player to accomplish the sad feat. Jake Burger (MIA) and Nolan Jones (COL) are the other players to have K'd five times.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
Sure was a rough day for Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena, their prized deadline acquisition:
0 for 5
5 strikeouts.
Struck out on 3 pitches with the bases loaded in the 9th inning of their 7-2 loss to the Pirates.
It was a rough day all around for the Mariners, who have had a bunch of them recently. Seattle is now 63-61 on the year and though they are technically in the playoff race, they couldn't feel further from a playoff team.
The Mariners have lost five straight games, all to teams under .500, and have continued a slide that has seen them go 19-30 since June 19.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
FINAL: Mariners 2, Pirates 7
RECORD: 63-61
They are now 19-30 since entering play on June 19 with a 10-game lead atop the AL West, for a .388 win percentage -- second-lowest in MLB behind the White Sox (.204) in this stretch.
Arozarena has struggled since joining Seattle's tepid offense: He's hitting just .196 for his last 15 games and .167 over his last seven.
If the Mariners are going to make anything out of this once-promising season, they'll need him to snap out of this funk. And then he'll need to bring about six teammates out of the funk with him. Dylan Moore also struck out four times on Saturday as the M's K'd 14 times in all.
The Mariners will play the Pirates again on Sunday.
