Seattle Mariners Rival Dealing with Potentially Serious Injury as Season Draws Near
The Texas Rangers, one of the biggest rivals to the Seattle Mariners in the American League West, are dealing with a potentially worrisome injury situation as the regular season draws near.
According to Rangers Insider Jeff Wilson, outfielder Adolis Garcia is undergoing an MRI on an oblique issue. He reported feeling discomfort on Tuesday morning. Oblique injuries are notoriously tough and they can keep guys out for several weeks if they are serious enough. The Rangers will hope they've caught the issue early.
Garcia was a major factor in the Rangers winning the World Series in 2023, hitting 39 homers and bringing home 107. He also finished 14th in the American League MVP, won a Gold Glove and was named an All-Star.
Though he hit 25 homers and brought in 85 runs last season, he clearly wasn't the same player. He hit just .224 and had a .284 on-base percentage. His OPS+ of 94 suggests that he was a below-average player.
Garcia's downturn wasn't the only thing wrong with the Rangers last season. Corey Seager dealt with injuries at the end of the year and Evan Carter missed most of the season with injury. Rookie Wyatt Langford dealt with injuries as well while Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle missed most of the season on the mound - as did Max Scherzer.
A healthy Seager, deGrom and Carter should make the Rangers much more formidable in the division in 2025. The Rangers finished third last year, behind the Mariners. The Astros won the division once again.
Seattle and Texas will play 13 times this season.
