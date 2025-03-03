Seattle Mariners Make First Spring Roster Cuts, Jettison Pitcher From Organization
We are still three-plus weeks away from Opening Day but the Seattle Mariners have begun the process of trimming down their spring training roster.
The M's made their first round of camp cuts on Sunday, re-assigning several players to minor league camp and releasing 29-year-old pitcher Dauris Valdez.
Per the @MarinersPR account on social media:
@Mariners Spring Training Roster Moves:
Re-assigned to MiLB camp:
LHP Peyton Alford
C Josh Caron
C Connor Charping
RHP Tyler Cleveland
RHP Hunter Cranton
Released: RHP Dauris Valdez
Valdez hadn't played in affiliated ball since 2002 and has never made the majors, spending time with the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs organizations. In two appearances this spring, he had an ERA of 40.50. In the minors, he's 9-9 with a 4.34 ERA for his career. He did play in the Mexican winter ball league this year, making eight appearances, and it's unknown what his future career plans are at this time.
The Mariners were beaten by the Colorado Rockies, 6-1, on Sunday thanks to a five-run eighth inning for Colorado. The Mariners will continue on with Cactus League play for the next three weeks before returning back to Seattle to start the regular season on March 27 against the new-look Athletics.
Seattle will get its first look at the Cleveland Guardians on Monday as the two teams square off at 12:10 p.m. PT at the Peoria Sports Complex.
The M's will be off on Tuesday before resuming play on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks with former M's outfielder Michael Saunders and former M's utility player Willie Bloomquist, who is now the head baseball coach at Arizona State University. Then, Brady complains about his flying experience with producer Danny, who we meet for the first time, and we discuss Julio Rodriguez's slow starts and more.
WHERE"s JORGE? We've had a full week and a half of games, but we've yet to see Jorge Polanco play for the M's. It's time to start getting worried about his Opening Day availability, according to Brady Farkas. CLICK HERE:
JULIO's MINDSET: In a recent interview with the MLB Network, Julio Rodriguez spoke about his hitting philosophy under hitting coaches Edgar Martinez and Kevin Seitzer. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.