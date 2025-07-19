Seattle Mariners Rookie Infielder Ranks Near Top of Defensive Leaderboards
The Seattle Mariners have placed a heavy emphasis on defense the last several seasons. The Mariners built their entire team's identity around pitching, and have tried to construct a roster that can support the staff.
That approach has been recognized. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh won the Platinum Glove award for his contributions in 2024 and utility player Dylan Moore won a Gold Glove award for his defense at multiple positions.
One of Seattle's rookie infielders is quietly putting together his own Gold Glove-caliber season.
Ben Williamson has been the Mariners' starting third baseman for the vast majority of games since he was called up to the big leagues April 13. The 2023 second-round draft pick's glove was considered the strongest part of his game, and that assessment has rang true so far.
Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) posted a graphic on "X" on Friday showing the major league leaders in defensive runs saved (DRS). At the top of the majors is Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes with 13. Second place on that list was Williamson with nine.
Williamson is the highest-ranked American League third baseman in DRS this season. The next-highest AL defender at the position, the Toronto Blue Jays' Ernie Clement, has six. Williamson has one out above average this season, which ranks in the 77th percentile in the majors, according to Baseball Savant.
Williamson has suited up in 74 games this season, including 68 starts at third. He's played a total of 608.1 innings at the hot corner entering Saturday. He has a .982 fielding percentage with three errors in 168 total chances. He's helped turn eight double plays, and has been responsible for some web-gem grabs.
The Mariners are 52-45 and will take on the Houston Astros on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS START SECOND HALF STRONG IN 6-1 WIN OVER ASTROS: The Mariners gained a game on their American League West rivals in the division standings after a quality start from Luis Castillo. CLICK HERE
CAL RALEIGH DISCUSSES ALL-STAR WEEK EXPERIENCE: The Mariners Platinum Glove-winning backstop had an eventful All-Star Break, which included a Home Run Derby championship. CLICK HERE
MARINERS EXECUTIVE JERRY DIPOTO TALKS TEAM'S APPROACH IN TRADE MARKET: In a recent interview with the Seattle Times, the Mariners' president of baseball operations talked about where the team stands at the trade deadline. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.