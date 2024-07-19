Seattle Mariners Rookie Shows Support For Another Local Team
Seattle Mariners second baseman Ryan Bliss made Seattle sports fans happy by going to a Seattle Sounders game on Wednesday to show his support. Donning some new Sounders gear, Bliss was shouted out on the team's Twitter account:
Bliss ended up being somewhat of a good luck charm for the local soccer club. The Sounders beat St. Louis SC 2-0 and earned a crucial three points to put them at sixth in the Western Conference standings.
Bliss is a 2021 second-round draft pick out of Auburn. He was taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who traded him to Seattle on July 31, 2023.
Bliss made his Mariners debut this season and has played in 30 games for the team. He's been used mostly as a pinch runner and as a spot-starter during current second baseman Jorge Polanco's stint on the injured list.
In those 30 games, Bliss is hitting .224 with a home run, seven RBIs and five stolen bases.
His best stretch this season was from June 20-22. He had seven hits during that stretch including two back-to-back three hit games with three RBIs.
It's not known how much playing time Bliss will get during the upcoming series against the Houston Astros, if any. But the Mariners could rely on Bliss' speed on the basepaths. With it being such an important series, Seattle could look to Bliss as a pinch runner to try and generate some runs.
