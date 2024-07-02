Seattle Mariners Set Pitching Rotation For Crucial Series vs. Orioles
Having lost eight of their last 11 games, the Seattle Mariners have set their pitching rotation for a huge series against the Baltimore Orioles, which begins Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle enters play at 47-39 and in first place in the American League West. However, they've seen a 10-game lead in the division shrink to just 3.0 games heading into play on Tuesday.
After the off-day Monday, the M's have been able to set a formidable rotation against the O's, who are among the most powerful hitting teams in the entire league.
Tuesday
George Kirby gets the ball for Seattle while Grayson Rodriguez pitches for the M's. Kirby is 7-5 this season with a 3.35 ERA. He's on an impressive streak, going 3-1 in his last seven starts with a 2.51 ERA. The best control artist in the game, he has a 10.67 K/BB ratio, which leads baseball. Multiple Orioles' players have decent numbers against Kirby, with Gunnar Henderson hitting .429 in seven at-bats.
As for Rodriguez, he's 9-3 with a 3.72 ERA.
Wednesday
Probable All-Star Logan Gilbert gets the ball for the M's, bringing with him a 5-4 record and a 2.72 ERA. He's coming off a start in which he gave up just two runs over 6.0 innings in an M's win against the Minnesota Twins. He has a WHIP of 0.88. Anthony Santander is the only Orioles' player to have hit a home run off him.
The Orioles haven't announced a starter yet, but it could be Corbin Burnes, who was re-instated from the paternity list on Monday.
Thursday
Bryce Miller gets the ball for the M's on the July 4 holiday. He's been more of a wild card recently, going 3-2 with a 4.47 ERA over his last seven starts. He's now 6-7 for the year, joining Luis Castillo as M's pitchers under .500.
The Orioles haven't named a starter yet here, but this could also be Burnes.
First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
