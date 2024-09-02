Seattle Mariners Set to Take On Much-Improved Oakland Athletics
The Seattle Mariners are coming off a disappointing series loss against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Mariners dropped to six games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and 5.5 games behind the third spot in the AL Wild Card going into Monday.
Seattle will turn to its second leg of a 10-game road trip at 4:07 p.m. PT on Monday against another AL West rival the Oakland Athletics.
On paper, this should be an easy get-back series for the Mariners. For whatever reason, Los Angeles has been Seattle's kryptonite this season. And Oakland has been the butt of many jokes in the league for several years now.
But the Athletics have actually been a much-more improved team than their perception would indicate.
Oakland has been one of the best teams in the league over the last month and-a-half. Since July 15 — the Athletics have the eighth-best record in the league (24-18) and the eighth-best win-loss percentage (.564) according to Statmuse.
Oakland has hit the 11th-most home runs in the league over that stretch (53) and has the eighth-highest OPS since July 15 (.751).
In comparison, the Mariners have the 24th-best record in the league (17-22) and 24th-best win-loss percentage (.436) and have the 23rd-best OPS since July 15 (.668).
Seattle needs a series win against Oakland to keep any realistic hopes of the postseason alive.
But it will likely take a lot more than the last time two series when the Mariners won four-of-six against the Athletics.
It will be the last time Oakland and Seattle play against one another in Oakland Coliseum due to the Athletics' relocation to Las Vegas. They won't be able to bring another playoff run to the Bay Area, but its on the table for them to play spoiler for their rivals in the Pacific Northwest.
