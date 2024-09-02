Seattle Mariners Accomplish Unfortunate Rare Feat Against Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners were dealt another huge blow to their postseason aspirations when they lost a game 3-2 to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Mariners lost the overall season series to the Angels (5-8) and dropped to six games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and 5.5 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot.
Fans will likely point toward to the two one-run games and the 18 runners that Seattle left on base. And the fact that it went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
And although the offense should be criticized for that — the usually-elite starting rotation didn't have its usual level of dominance either.
The Mariners failed to record a quality start in a series for just the third time all season during their series against the Angels.
The last time Seattle played through a series without recording a quality start was June 18-20 against the Cleveland Guardians. The only other time this season the Mariners' rotation didn't have a QS was April 1-3 — also against the Guardians.
The series starters of George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller gave up a combined six home runs across the three-game series. Kirby let up two, Woo allowed three and Miller gave up one.
Woo was the only pitcher to make it through six innings and was the closest to registering a quality start. He let up his third home run and fourth earned run before being pulled after 6.1 innings pitched.
It's a sign of how exemplary the Mariners pitching staff that their most recent series was just the third without a quality start.
But at this point in the season — two series' worth of games out of first place in the division and the Wild Card — this kind of stat is not a welcome one.
The later the season goes, the more pitchers start to wear down as the innings and throws start to catch up with them.
The Mariners offense will have to provide more run support than it has to keep the playoffs a possibility.
