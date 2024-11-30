Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford Projected For Bounce Back Year in 2025
The Seattle Mariners missed the playoffs in 2024 by one agonizing game for the second consecutive year. In some ways, the M's feel incredibly close to being a World Series contender, and in others, they feel very far away.
The biggest reason for that is the M's self-imposed financial limits that will prevent them from shopping at the top of the market this offseason. Seattle has needs at first base, second base and third base, but don't figure to be in the market for Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso or any of the big names that occupy those positions.
Without spending big money, it seems that the best the M's can hope for is a solid win on the trade market and general improvement from their in-house roster.
Julio Rodriguez is coming off a year in which he hit .273 with 20 homers. If he can become more consistent and get into the 35-homer range, then this team will have a much higher ceiling. A full year of Randy Arozarena should help, as well, and a bounceback year from shortstop J.P. Crawford would go a long way too.
After a stellar 2023 season that saw him lead the American League in walks (94), Crawford regressed in a big way in 2024, hitting just .202 with nine homers and 37 RBI. He also spent two separate stints on the injured list.
However, the idea of Crawford fixing things in 2025 isn't a foreign concept, in fact it's being projected by Fangraphs's ZIPS projection.
The popular site recently put out their projections for the 2025 M's and they've got Crawford hitting .241 with11 homers, 50 RBI and a .337 on-base percentage. While they don't think Crawford will hit for much power anymore, a batting average that's 40 points higher would also lengthen the M's lineup.
You can see the full projections for the Mariners here.
