Seattle Mariners Sign Former All-Star Drew Pomeranz, Who is Attempting Comeback
After several years of battling injury, it looks like former All-Star Drew Pomeranz will contend for a spot in the Seattle Mariners bullpen in 2025.
According to BB_Media, Pomeranz signed a minor league deal with the M's on Tuesday.
LHP Drew Pomeranz and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a minor league deal, sources tell JustBB_Media.
Pomeranz, 36, owns a 3.91 ERA in parts of 11 seasons, but has not pitched in the big leagues since 2021 due to injuries. Pitched 9 innings at Triple-A with Dodgers in 2024.
This is a classic buy-low move for the M's, who have openings in the bullpen after non-tendering JT Chargois and Austin Voth last week. Furthermore, the M's haven't had a dominant lefty in the bullpen in years, utilizing Gabe Speier, Kirby Snead and Tayler Saucedo out there in 2024.
Pomeranz has pitched for the Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. He was part of the 2018 Red Sox team that won the World Series, though he went just 2-6 that season.
Lifetime, Pomeranz is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA. He made the All-Star Game in 2016. Owner of one of the best curveballs in baseball, he could be a tough matchup for opposing lefties, of which there are several in the American League West. Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Lawrence Butler, Corey Seager and Evan Carter all come to mind as guys the M's will have to find a way to subdue in 2025.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season, missing the playoffs.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: