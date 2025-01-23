Seattle Mariners Star Put Together History-Making Career Like We've Never Seen Before
Earlier this week, Seattle Mariners star Ichiro Suzuki earned election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Ichiro earned 99.7 percent of the vote on his first ballot, meaning he fell just shy of becoming the second player ever to receive unanimous selection (Mariano Rivera).
While he fell short of that history, Ichiro made some incredible history on the field during his Mariners tenure, according to @OptaSTATS on social media:
Ichiro Suzuki had 200+ hits, 100+ runs scored and 30+ stolen bases in each of his first eight MLB seasons.
No other player in MLB history had more than six total seasons reaching each of those marks in their MLB careers (Ty Cobb, Willie Keeler).
Ichiro spent his first 12 seasons with the Mariners, so all of that was accomplished in an M's uniform. One of the best players in team history, he'll have his number 51 retired this upcoming August. He'll be the third player in team history to have the M's logo on his Hall of Fame plaque, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning more than 4,300 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards.
He helped the Mariners to an American-League record 116 wins in 2001 and also helped the M's get to the ALCS that same year. Sadly, he never got to the playoffs with the Mariners again, but his legacy lives on. He won the Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP that season.
His Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on July 27 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
SEGURA GOES VIRAL: The former M's shortstop had a huge moment - and a huge reaction - during a LIDOM playoff game. READ MORE:
WHOLESOME REACTION: Did you see Ichiro speak with Ken Griffey Jr. on MLB Network after learning he was inducted into the Hall of Fame? READ MORE:
TRADE TALK: The Mariners reportedly tried to acquire a rival first baseman, but were rebuffed by the Texas Rangers. READ MORE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.