Seattle Mariners Star Sends Social Media into a Frenzy After Home Run Robbery
The Seattle Mariners lost 5-4 against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night, falling for the 11th time in the last 16 games. With the loss, Seattle is now 32-30 and 2.5 games back in the American League.
It's been a stark fall for Seattle, who led the division by 3.5 games just two weeks ago.
Though the M's lost, it certainly can't be blamed on outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who delivered another multi-hit game, including an RBI triple, and a home run robbery on defense.
Rodriguez is one of the best defensive outfielders in the league, and he shows it night-after-night. Offensively, he's hitting .244 with 10 homers and nine stolen bases, so he's providing value across the board, but the M's are going to need even more if they are going to get out of their recent freefall.
Seattle has now lost 11 of 16 games. The latest failure came after they took a 3-1 lead on Friday, but for the second consecutive game, the starting pitching failed to hold a lead. Bryce Miller immediately surrenered a two-run homer to make it 3-3, and after Rodriguez put Seattle back on top, Miller surrendered two more runs.
The M's will be back in action on Saturday night when they take on the Angels again at 6:38 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo will take the ball for Seattle. He's gone 4-3 this season and just delivered six scoreless innings on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.
He'll be opposed by right-hander Jack Kochanowicz.
