Seattle Mariners Starting Outfielder Dealing with Injury
The Seattle Mariners' outfield has been hit with the injury bug as of late. First, Julio Rodriguez missed a few games during a recent series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a quad injury. Now, Dominic Canzone is dealt with his own ailment.
Canzone, usually the right fielder for Seattle, exited the team's Tuesday against the San Diego Padres with a groin injury. Canzone originally suffered the injury on Sunday's 5-4 loss against the Blue Jays but seemed healthy enough to suit up against the Padres.
Per a CBS Sports article via RotoWire staff, Canzone experienced a flare up with the injury in the fifth inning.. Before he was pulled, he registered three at-bats and hit his fifth double of the season.
Per a tweet from the Seattle Times' Ryan Divish, it was once Canzone got on the base paths that the injury flare up happened. He'll receive an MRI on Wednesday to determine his availability for the Mariners' remaining five games before the All-Star break.
Canzone is hitting .211 this season with seven home runs, five doubles and 14 RBIs. Canzone's offensive performance this year hasn't jumped off the page, but he has started to pick things up as of late. His double was his third consecutive game with a base hit after not registering a knock the four games prior.
Canzone had a four-hit game in a 9-0 win against the Miami Marlins on June 22.
