Seattle Mariners Swing for the Fences in 8-3 Win over San Diego Padres
Seattle Mariners fans were waiting for it to happen, and it finally did. The offense came alive. The Mariners had 13 hits — eight of them for extra bases — in an 8-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday (July 9) at Petco Field in San Diego. Seattle also struck out 11 (or more) times for the 13th consecutive game. But eight runs are eight runs and a win is a win.
"That was a fun game," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview "... We got the bats going tonight. And (Julio Rodriguez) — doing what Julio can do. We saw this coming here at the end of the last home stint before he missed the last couple games with the quad thing."
The Mariners got to Padres starter Adam Mazur early. The rookie hurler let up a run in the top of the first to Rodriguez on an RBI single. He allowed a second score one frame later by way of a Ty France RBI double.
Seattle's early small-ball efforts shook Mazur enough that the offense was able to start going for bigger shots.
The opening shot came in the top of the third when Cal Raleigh hit the first of two home runs on the day to put the Mariners up 4-0. Rodriguez hit a solo home run two innings later — his eighth of the year.
Raleigh wasn't done and he capped off his day with another two-run bomb in the top of the seventh to left field. It was his 17th home run of the season and bolstered Seattle's lead to 7-0.
Raleigh finished the day 3-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs. Rodriguez had a perfect day and went 4-for-4 with a double, home run, two singles and two RBIs of his own.
Victor Robles continued to make his case for more starts in the Mariners' lineup and capped off the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the ninth to give the visitors the eventual final of 8-3.
San Diego was only able to muster four hits for the game. Two of them were homers — a solo-shot to right from Jake Cronenworth in the bottom of the seventh and a two-run shot from Kyle Higashioka one inning later.
But Seattle's offense built too insurmountable a lead for the Padres to overcome, especially with 2024 All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert on the mound (he went 7.2 innings and struck out seven).
Seattle will have a chance to prove that Game 1 against San Diego wasn't a fluke when it goes against the much more solid Michael King at 3:40 p.m. PST on July 10.
