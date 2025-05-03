Seattle Mariners Make Roster Move with Pitcher Who Recently Made Major League Debut
One of several players to make their major league debuts for the Seattle Mariners this season is officially back with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Sauryn Lao was sent down to Triple-A Friday, three days after he was designated for assignment. Lao was DFA'd on April 30, the same day the Mariners placed Luke Raley on the 10-day injured list and selected outfielder Rhylan Thomas from the Rainiers.
Lao got an opportunity to make his major league debut on April 22, thanks to the M's bullpen being heavily taxed in the early going. Seattle's relievers are sixth in the majors and second in the American League in innings pitched (122) entering Saturday.
He pitched 1.2 innings, struck out three and allowed one unearned run on three hits.
Lao has made four starts for Tacoma this season and has posted solid numbers. He's fanned nine batters across 12 innings pitched and has posted a 0.92 WHIP while holding opposing batters to a .227 average. He could be an option for Seattle again later this season.
Seattle signed Lao to a minor league contract on Dec. 7, 2024. He spent 2015-24 with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. He was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic. He was originally a shortstop but transitioned to a pitcher in 2023.
The Mariners will take on the Texas Rangers on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. PT.
