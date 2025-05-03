Seattle Mariners Take 5th-Straight Game With 13-1 Win Against Texas Rangers
The Seattle Mariners came off an off-day Thursday as one of the hottest teams in baseball. They kept that flame going with a 13-1 win against the Texas Rangers on Friday. The Mariners improved to 19-12 with the win. It was their fifth-straight win and fourth consecutive victory against the Rangers.
Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh entered the game tied with the major league lead in home runs. He took sole possession of the lead with a pair of homers against the Rangers. His first homer was a solo shot in the top of the fourth that gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead. That homer traveled 432 feet. His second homer was a grand slam one inning later that bolstered Seattle's lead to 5-0. He finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs and five RBIs.
"I think (we're doing) just a little bit of everything," Raleigh said in a postgame interview. "Taking walks, we're grinding out at-bats, taking our hits to the middle of the field, other way. ... And it's not the, say, sexiest, but that's kind of how baseball is. ... Good team at-bats. I think that's the main thing."
Raleigh's grand slam accounted for the first four of a seven-run inning for the Mariners in the fifth. After Raleigh's grand slam, Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI single and Ben Williamson hit an RBI double. Rhylan Thomas, in his major league debut, had his first RBI on a sacrifice fly that scored Miles Mastrobuoni. Seattle had 11 plate appearances in the inning and led 8-0 through five.
The Mariners offense bolstered a dominant outing from starting pitcher Bryan Woo. He pitched 6.1 innings and struck out eight. He allowed just one hit and no free bases.
"It's a ton of fun," Woo said after the game. "I think everyone's just doing a really good job of staying consistent, putting together good at-bats. ... I think everybody's coming together really well. Obviously, a group that has been together for a couple years, our core group. And then, integrating in the new guys real well. Everybody's been great just coming in and working hard, doing their jobs and keeping the main thing the main thing."
Julio Rodriguez accounted for Seattle's third home run of the game with a two-run shot to center field in the top of the sixth that gave the Mariners a 10-0 lead.
In the top of the ninth, Tellez scored on a grounder hit by Thomas and J.P. Crawford hit a two-RBI double to make it 13-0.
Josh Smith hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth for the eventual final of 13-1.
"Obviously winning is fun, and that's what we're here to do," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "These guys, like I've mentioned before, do a really good job, whether it's good or bad, they come tomorrow, they're ready to play again. That's the thing that they do so well and that's what we got to do."
Seattle will have a chance to make win their eighth consecutive series at 4:05 p.m. PT on Saturday. Luis Castillo will start for the Mariners and Patrick Corbin will start for Seattle.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS CLOSER ANDRES MUNOZ NAMED AL RELIEVER OF THE MONTH: The 2024 All-Star is yet to give up an earned run in 15 outings and hasn't blown a save. CLICK HERE
MARINERS LEGEND ACCOMPLISHED INCREDIBLE FEAT 23 YEARS AGO: The former Mariners All-Star outfielder became just a handful of players to hit four home runs in a single game on May 2, 2002. CLICK HERE
TOP MARINERS EXECUTIVE GIVES POSITIVE UPDATE ON INJURED STARTING PITCHERS: The Mariners president of baseball operations said the team is optimistic both Logan Gilbert and George Kirby will return in May in a recent appearance on MLB Network. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.