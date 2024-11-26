Seattle Mariners to Lose Key Coach as Part of Offseason Shuffling
On Monday night, it was reported that the Seattle Mariners are hiring veteran hitting coach Kevin Seitzer as their newest hitting coach. It was also reported that Edgar Martinez will stay in the organization as the team's Director of Hitting.
Both of those things are pieces of good news that could help the Mariners compete again in 2025. However, the M's did get some tough news on the coaching front as Daniel Kramer reported that field coordinator Carson Vitale is leaving the organization.
Per Kramer:
Separately, Carson Vitale -- the Mariners’ Major League field coordinator since the 2020 season -- is leaving the organization to join new Marlins manager Clayton McCullough as bench coach in Miami.
Congratulations are certainly in order for Vitale, who will get a big bump with the Marlins as they work to rebuild that organization. Vitale's position with the Mariners wasn't a front-facing position like pitching coach, hitting coach or manager, but that doesn't mean he won't be a loss.
Beyond filling Vitale's position, the Mariners have several needs this offseason that have to be addressed. They need to figure out how to fill second base, third base and find a platoon partner for Luke Raley at first base. Furthermore, the team needs to address getting a veteran leadership presence in the clubhouse - and they could stand to add a few bullpen arms as well.
With the winter meetings coming up in early December, Jerry Dipoto and Co. will be hard at work trying to fill all the holes from a team that came up one game shy of the playoffs in 2024.
