Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Draws Awesome Comparison Because of AFL Dominance
Entering play on Wednesday, Seattle Mariners top prospect Colt Emerson has been among the biggest stories in the Arizona Fall League.
Through nine games with the Peoria Javelinas, Emerson is hitting .405 with eight doubles and 10 RBI. He's also played superb defense and recently drew a great comparison which should make M's fans very excited.
Per Tim Welsh of Prospect One on social media:
Colt Emerson @Mariners with an opposite field hit (could have been another double). Emerson kind of reminds me of Jackson Merrill in his approach when Merrill was in the AFL. Nothing over worked, let the hits come to him and drive them opposite field #ProspectOne
Any comparison to Merrill is certainly a noteworthy one for M's fans, as Merrill is going to finish in the top three of the National League Rookie of the Year voting this year. The Padres outfielder has a very realistic chance at winning the award outright, as he'll battle it out with Paul Skenes (Pirates) and Jackson Chourio (Brewers).
Emerson is the No. 27 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com rankings. He was a first-round pick in 2023 and is projected to reach the M's in 2026. It will be interesting to see how the Mariners handle him moving forward. While he'd likely be ticketed for some combination of High-A and Double-A in 2025, the M's could also use him in a trade for a major league hitter this offseason.
Emerson hit .263 across Low-A and High-A this year with four homers and 37 RBI. He posted a .393 on-base percentage and is known for his ability to get on base. He played just 70 games because of injury.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: