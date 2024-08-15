Seattle Mariners' Bryan Woo Posting Eye-Popping Numbers Over Last Five Starts
The Seattle Mariners suffered an extremely difficult loss on Wednesday night, blowing a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning and losing 3-2 in extra innings to the lowly Detroit Tigers.
The loss dropped the M's to 63-58 on the year and put them at 2.5 back of the surging Houston Astros in the American League West. Furthermore, Seattle is now 3.0 back of the Kansas City Royals in the wild card race.
Though a difficult loss, the loss was no fault of starting pitcher Bryan Woo. The second-year righty out of Cal Poly continues to impress, as he threw 7.0 scoreless innings. He allowed just four hits and no walks while striking out six.
Though Woo has battled multiple injuries this year, he's been incredibly good when healthy. After the no-decision, he's 5-1 this season with a 2.06 ERA. He continues to get better by going deeper into games and implementing more and more offspeed into his pitch-mix.
Though his overall season numbers are good, his numbers over the last five starts are outstanding.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Bryan Woo over his last 5 starts holds a 1.48 ERA (5 ER, 30.1 IP) with 2 walks and 27 strikeouts.
Regardless of how this season turns out, the M's have to be happy about the development of Woo and the possibility of a full season out of him in 2025.
The Mariners will be back in action on Thursday morning with first pitch against the Tigers coming at 10:10 a.m. PT.
Bryce Miller will be on the mound.
