Brady's Spin: Mariners' Ty France is Playing For His Seattle Future
As the Seattle Mariners play for their playoff lives in 2024, first baseman Ty France just might be playing for his baseball future. At the very least, he's playing for his Mariners future.
Let's examine the situations facing both France and the Mariners and let's use this post on "X" as the backdrop.
According to Fangraphs, France is one of the least valuable players in the American League since May 1. He's carrying a -0.1 WAR while hitting .218 with a .678 OPS.
THE MARINERS NEED MORE FROM HIM
Simply put, Ty France was an All-Star in the first half of 2022. First base is a productivity position and France isn't really producing. For the season, he's hitting .226 with eight homers and 31 RBI. He's got an OPS+ of 96, meaning he is considered a below average.
While France is a likable person and has been a cornerstone from the M's since 2020, he's just not getting it done. He's not hitting for a great average, isn't hitting for great power, doesn't run well and isn't an elite defender. When you do everything "average" and don't do anything "very well," you just aren't that valuable, especially as you get older and start making more money.
THE FINANCES HERE MATTER:
France is making $6.78 million in arbitration this year. He'll be slated to make more in 2025 and for a cash-strapped (apparently) team like the Mariners, that amount of money for that little of production just isn't tenable.
SO WHAT ARE THE OPTIONS?
1) The Mariners can pay France more in arbitration next year, keep him and hope he re-finds the form from 2022.
2) The Mariners can tender him a contract and try to trade him in the offseason, extracting some value from the situation.
3) The Mariners can non-tender him, meaning they won't pay him and won't trade him. He'd just become a free agent.
4) The Mariners can try to trade him now in an effort to upgrade the offense. Could the M's send France somewhere else to help open up the roster a bit? If they want to play Luke Raley at first base and acquire another OF, a move of France would do it. If they want to acquire a first baseman, moving France would do it, but will another team take on the issues noted above?
TYLER LOCKLEAR IS WAITING
M's top prospect Tyler Locklear is currentlt playing at Triple-A. We saw him briefly this year while France was hurt and he showed flashes of his prodigious power. If the M's want to move on from France, they have Locklear ready. And if he struggles, they aren't in much of a worst place than they are now - and they are in that spot for much cheaper.
The Mariners play the Astros on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
