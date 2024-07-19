Former Seattle Mariners Star Hits Huge Career Milestone
Congratulations are in order for former Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who hit a career milestone this week.
During the All-Star break, Suarez reached the vaunted 10 years of major league service time. His new team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, celebrated with him in the clubhouse on Friday.
Reaching 10 years of service time is a big deal because it means that players reach their full pension.
For MLB players to qualify for the fully vested portion of the pension program, they must complete 10 seasons of service - with a minimum of 173 days annually on an active roster or the injured list (IL).
The 33-year-old Suarez has played parts of 11 years in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.
The M's acquired him before the 2022 season and he instantly became one of the more popular Mariners players in recent memory. His big personality and home run ability captivated fans and helped the M's get to the playoffs in 2022. He hit 31 homers in 2022 and hit 22 in 2023 before being traded to the Diamondbacks this past offseason in a salary dump deal.
He's struggled with Arizona and was hitting just .216 entering play on Friday. He had 10 homers and 48 RBI and has seen a reduction in playing time.
Regardless of his situation right now, this is a phenomenal career achievement and M's fans are certainly happy when any "good vibes" extend Suarez's way.
He has 256 lifetime home runs.
