Seattle Mariners Use Home Run Barrage, End First Half in Possession of Playoff Spot
The Seattle Mariners hit five solo home runs on Sunday en route to an 8-4 win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
With the win, the Mariners completed a sweep of the best team in the American League, and they atoned for getting swept earlier in the week at the hands of the New York Yankees.
The M's got blasts from Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, Mitch Garver, Jorge Polanco and Cole Young in the win. For Rodriguez, it was his third home run in as many games. Arozarena leads all major leaguers in homers since June 30 (nine) and Polanco's blast broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth inning.
The Mariners ended the first half of the regular season at 51-45 and will head into the All-Star break just five games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West. They are also 1.5 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card spot as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2022 season.
The Mariners will enjoy the All-Star break, but they will send four players to Atlanta for the All-Star Game, including Arozarena, Cal Raleigh, Bryan Woo and closer Andres Munoz.
Raleigh's 38 home runs are the most ever by an American League player before the All-Star break. He leads baseball in that category and will look to become the second Mariners player to ever win the Home Run Derby on Monday night, joining Ken Griffey Jr.
