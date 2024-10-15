Seattle Mariners Utility Player Surprisingly Named Finalist For Major Award
On Tuesday morning, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was named as a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award at catcher.
It turns out that he wasn't the only one up for the defensive hardware as utility player Dylan Moore is also up for the award in the recently-created "Utility" category.
Moore will be battling it out with Willi Castro (Minnesota Twins) and Mauricio Dubon (Houston Astros).
The following comes from a press release from the Mariners:
Moore, a first-time finalist, excelled across 6 defensive positions for the Mariners in 2024: shortstop (49 G), third base (45 G), second base (37 G), left field (22 G), first base (11 games) and center field (1 G). Across the 6 positions, he made only 5 errors in 436 total chances, posting a .989 fielding percentage.
Among players who played every infield position (1B, 2B, 3B, SS), Moore led all American League players with 2.2 bWAR in 2024. Moore was 1 of only 2 players in MLB to appear in at least 135 total games, while spending time at every infield position (also: Mauricio Dubón-HOU).
The 32-year-old Moore played in 135 games this year, logging more time than expected at shortstop due to multiple injured list stints from J.P. Crawford. Furthermore, he handled the short side of a third base platoon with Josh Rojas as the season went on.
Offensively, he hit .201 with 10 homers and 32 stolen bases.
The Gold Glove winners will be announced on Nov. 3 as part of a television partnership with ESPN. No Mariner has won a Gold Glove Award since Crawford and Evan White both won them in 2020.
