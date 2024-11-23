Seattle Mariners Will Keep Television Broadcasts the Same in 2025, Despite MLB Partnership
The Seattle Mariners television situation for 2025 just got a little more clarity after a week of questions.
Let's take a step back for a moment:
Earlier this week, Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported that the M's were one of the teams in business with Major League Baseball for production of its games. Drellich noted that the M's have a unique situation and we weren't quite sure what it all meant.
Then, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported this week that essentially nothing was going to change for the M's in 2025, so things got a little more uncertain.
The Mariners are planning to continue to broadcast their games on ROOT Sports for the 2025 season, multiple sources told The Seattle Times.
“Business as usual,” one source with direct knowledge of the Mariners’ broadcasting plans said.
Jude then cleared up things later in his article by including a statement from the Mariners that said the team will use MLB to help out behind the scenes, but nothing will really affect the viewer:
In a statement, the Mariners said they are “excited” for the new partnership with MLB, which will take over behind-the-scenes production of games on ROOT Sports. The Mariners will continue to employ their local TV broadcasters to call games.
This means that games will still be aired on ROOT Sports and there doesn't appear to be a direct-to-consumer offering coming to M's fans. As ROOT Sports is part of an expensive cable package that some viewers have dropped, some fans were hoping to see a direct-to-consumer option become available.
For now, that will have to wait.
