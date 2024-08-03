Seattle Native Joins Baseball History with No-Hitter on Friday
Congratulations are in order for San Francisco Giants pitcher (and Seattle native) Blake Snell, who threw his first career no-hitter on Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds.
Snell worked all nine innings, allowing three walks. He struck out 11. Ironically enough, it was his first victory of the year. He's now 1-3 with a 4.29 ERA.
While the no-hitter itself is historic, Snell joined even more history with the outing, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Blake Snell is the 3rd pitcher with 25+ strikeouts, 2 or fewer hits & no runs allowed in a 2-outing span (since at least 1901), joining:
2015 Max Scherzer
2001 Randy Johnson
h/t @bmags94
The 31-year-old Snell is already a two-time Cy Young winner who has been to the World Series, so this just adds to his expansive resume. In his ninth big league season with the Tampa Bay Rays, Padres and Giants, he's 72-58 lifetime with a 3.26 ERA.
The Shorewood High School graduate was selected with the No. 52 overall draft pick in the 2011 draft by the Rays. He seemed to have his sights on pitching for the Mariners this past offseason, but Seattle never made any formal overtures, electing to roll with its rotation of Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller and George Kirby.
Snell ended up signing with the Giants late in spring training.
San Francisco is now 55-56 on the year as they get ready to take on the Reds again on Saturday. The Mariners are now 58-53 and will take on the Phillies on Saturday.
