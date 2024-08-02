Seattle Mariners Closer Put Up an Unblemished Month of July
The calendar may now read August, but Seattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz is trying to keep the pace he set in July.
Despite having a makeshift bullpen around him at times, Munoz thrived in the month of July, tossing 10.1 innings and allowing zero earned runs. He allowed just one hit in the entire month (10 appearances) and struck out 10.
Munoz was named as a replacement for the American League team in the All-Star team, though he didn't actually get into the game. For the season, Munoz is 2-3 with a sterling 1.25 ERA. He's struck out 53 batters in 43.1 innings for the Mariners, who are 57-53.
While the numbers are incredibly impressive overall, it's also impressive what Munoz has done in the face of extreme pressures. Given the M's lackluster offense, he's constantly in games that are one-run games, which means he has to be even more perfect on the mound. Furthermore, without Matt Brash as his set-up man, he's had to sometimes come in in the eighth inning to protect a lead and is tied for the most 4+ out saves in the league.
Munoz will go down as one of the best acquisitions of the Jerry Dipoto-era after being acquired during the 2020 season.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo does battle against Tyler Phillips.
And if the game is close, you can bet you'll see Munoz to close it out.
