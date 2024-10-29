Statues at T-Mobile Park of Seattle Mariners Legends Get Major Makeovers
On Monday, the Seattle Mariners helped show support for their friends and neighbors at the Seattle Sounders. As the Sounders get set to enter the MLS Cup Playoffs, the Mariners did a little redecorating outside T-Mobile Park.
The M's put a Sounders jersey on the statues of legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez that appear outside the stadium. You can see the pictures from "X" below:
While we can't be sure, we're pretty sure that those statues have never been dressed in that manner before. The Mariners supporting the other teams in town is nothing new: They post every year about the Seahawks on the NFL's Opening Weekend. They also have put the Griffey Jr. statue in a red Sounds jersey before, but we see no record of the green/aqua jersey.
Griffey Jr. was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs and earning induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016. He is also a Mariners Hall of Famer and currently does some ambassador work for Major League Baseball.
Martinez is also a member of both the team Hall of Fame and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Along with David Ortiz, he is considered one of the top designated hitters in baseball history. He served as the Mariners hitting coach for the last month and a half of the season in 2024. The team fired manager Scott Servais and hitting coach Jared DeHart in August, with Dan Wilson taking over as the manager and Martinez as hitting coach.
