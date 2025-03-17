Takeaways From Seattle Mariners 7-6 Cactus League Loss to Athletics
MESA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners had several major leaguers play a full nine innings, but still fell to the Athletics 7-6 in Cactus League courtesy of a walk-off single from Max Muncy on Monday at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz.
Several Mariners players stood out in the loss. Here's some takeaways from Monday's game.
Luke Raley does it all
Luke Raley was originally penciled in as the starting first baseman for Monday. The starting center fielder, Julio Rodriguez, wasn't feeling well and was a late scratch. Raley was moved to center field and Austin Shenton was slotted at first.
Raley ended up showing off his versatility at the plate and in the field.
He hit an RBI triple in the top of the fourth inning to score Randy Arozarena and give Seattle its first run of the game. He hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth to tie the game 5-5.
"Some pretty good at-bats today," manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. " ... Some good at-bats from Luke, a really nice catch out in center field. A lot of guys getting a chance to play nine innings today. But Luke — doing what Luke does. He just grinds it out, he puts together good at-bats, really nice left-on-left there. Nice day for Luke."
In the outfield in the seventh inning, Raley robbed Tyler Soderstrom of a base hit with a leaping catch at the wall.
"I knew off the bat that I had to go," Raley said in an interview. "So I put my head down and kind of caught up to it. When I peaked back up, I was pretty close. And I knew that I was close to the wall, so I just gave it a jump and came down with it."
Raley has been working entirely with the infielders this spring and hasn't done any outfield work in practice. Raley played the outfield his entire career before he was acquired by the Mariners prior to the 2024 season. But Monday was a good reminder of the versatility Raley brings to the team.
Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh hitting their stride
Arozarena and starting catcher Cal Raleigh also had solid days at the plate.
Arozarena was one of the players that played the full nine Monday. He finished the game 2-for-5 with two runs. He was brought home twice by Raley.
Arozarena has eight hits in his last six Cactus League games. He's hitting .310 (13-for-42) with six runs, a home run, three RBIs and three steals.
"(Arozarena's) swinging the bat well," Wilson said. "Finding barrels and getting comfortable on the bases, too. He likes to make things happen. It was a good day for Randy, good day all around. A lot of good things happening today."
Raleigh had Seattle's lone home run of the day. He hit a solo shot to right field in the top of the eighth to bring the Mariners within one run of the A's. It was his second long ball of spring training.
Raleigh finished the game 1-for-4 with a run and RBI from his home run.
Up next
Seattle will play the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:10 p.m. PT on Tuesday at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
DAN WILSON REAFFIRMS JORGE POLANCO IS READY FOR THE SEASON: Polanco was re-signed by the Mariners to play third base after undergoing left knee surgery in the offseason. CLICK HERE
DAN WILSON COMPLIMENTS VETERAN PITCHER CASEY LAWRENCE: The 37 year-old Lawrence pitched all of 2024 in the minor leagues but has been a consistent arm for the team. CLICK HERE
BRYCE MILLER READY FOR THE SEASON: The third-year Mariners starter has already showed elite stuff in Cactus League play. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.