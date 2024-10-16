Savannah Bananas Set Date For Tour at Seattle Mariners Home Field
The Seattle Mariners home field of T-Mobile Park has been a part of several major events over the last two seasons.
In the last year-and-a-half alone, the Mariners have hosted the 2024 NHL Winter Classic and the 2023 All-Star Game.
T-Mobile Park wasn't home to the 2023 MLB Draft, but it was held right next door at the Seattle Seahawks/Seattle Sounders home stadium of Lumen Field (then known as CenturyLink Field).
Seattle is set to host another major event at the Pacific Northwest's baseball home in 2025.
The Savannah Bananas, a barnstorm exhibition team famous for its on-field performances and unique baseball format called "Banana Ball," announced T-Mobile Park as a destination for its 2025 tour on Oct. 3.
On Tuesday, the date of the Bananas' stop in Seattle was announced.
Savannah will be taking its tour to T-Mobile Park on Sept. 19-20, 2025.
From the team's inception in 2016 through 2022, the Bananas were a summer league collegiate ball team competing in the Coastal Plain League.
But with the team's "Banana Ball" format growing in popularity, the team stopped competing in the collegiate league and started playing exclusively as what can be summarized as baseball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Similar to how the Globetrotters play against the Washington Generals in their exhibitions, Savannah plays teams like the Party Animals, the Firefighters and Texas Tailgaiters as part of the tours.
The Bananas' "Banana Ball" format is an exclusive set of game rules that only apply to their exhibitions.
On top of their unique brand on baseball, there's often pregame, postgame, and even in-game performances featuring the players, coaches and even the umpires.
For fans looking to catch the Savannah Bananas at T-Mobile Park, they can sign up for a lottery to buy general admission tickets at mariners.com/bananas.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS FIRST BASEMAN UP FOR GOLD GLOVE: Two Seattle Mariners were named Gold Glove finalists on Tuesday and another former Mariners joined them on the list. CLICK HERE
TEOSCAR HERNANDEZ AGENT CRITICIZES FANS: MLB agent Rafa Nieves was quick to pull the receipts in a post defending a deal he negotiated for former Seattle Mariners slugger Teoscar Hernandez. CLICK HERE
MARINERS THIRD BASEMAN SNUBBED FROM GOLD GLOVE CONSIDERATION: The Seattle Mariners had two players named as Gold Glove finalists on Tuesday; But noticeably absent from the list of finalists was another Mariners infielder. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.