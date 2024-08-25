Seattle Mariners Earn First Series Win Of Dan Wilson Era Against San Francisco Giants
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners played three one-run games over just as many days. And they got the job done. Even if it was by the skin of their teeth and at the expense of fans gritting theirs.
The Mariners earned the first series win of the Dan Wilson managerial era with a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. The win improved Seattle to 66-65 and brought it to within four games of the Houston Astros in the American League West as of the game's completion at 3:49 p.m. PT on Thursday.
"Great series win," Wilson said in a postgame interview Sunday. "All three one-run games. And we talked about battling early and these guys really battled each and every inning. Bryan Woo was tremendous today. ... Some big pitches from the bullpen. ... I thought some great defense, too. ... Good pitching outings don't come without some good defense. So great game all around. Really good team win. Really good series win. And Tampa coming in (Monday) — we just keep rolling."
For the third day in a row — the Mariners had to try and make a comeback after a strong early start by the Giants.
Heliot Ramos put San Francisco up 2-0 in the top of the first with his 20th home run of the season — a two-run shot to left center field.
It was a bad start for Seattle starter Bryan Woo. But it was also the only blemish he had the entire game. Only one of those runs were earned due to Tyler Fitzgerald reaching on a throwing error.
Woo ended up going seven innings for the Mariners and struck out seven batters. He gave up no walks and just four hits. It was the fifth straight game Woo went more than six innings pitched and the third during that stretch where he went seven. The second-year Seattle starter hadn't gone seven innings ever in his career before Aug. 2.
Woo's performance on Sunday gave him the lowest ERA (2.05) in franchise history through the first 16 starts of a season.
"I think the more I've stayed focused on that stuff, the day-to-day and just trying to get better — I think just trusting in that — (put) in the work and the results will come," Woo said in a postgame interview Sunday. "They're coming now. There could (be) a stretch where it doesn't. But it's just staying consistent through the controllables throughout the week."
The other starter on Sunday didn't have as much fortune as Woo.
Former Mariner and current Giants starter Robbie Ray exited the game during the first at-bat of the fourth after clutching at his left hamstring. He was officially listed as having "left hamstring tightness." He finished the game with three walks, one hit, and four strikeouts in three innings pitched.
Seattle took advantage of Woo's quality start and Ray's early exit. Cal Raleigh cut San Francisco's lead to 2-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the single.
Julio Rodriguez grounded into a force out that scored Josh Rojas to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth.
The Mariners pulled one run ahead after Mitch Haniger grounded into a no-out double play with the bases loaded that scored Randy Arozarena. Rojas added another run to Seattle's advantage with an RBI single the same inning. Rojas' knock made the score 4-2 Mariners in the bottom of the sixth.
The Giants weren't out of it and a solo home run from Grant McCray in the top of the eighth cut Seattle's lead to the eventual final of 4-3.
Andres Munoz came in for the Mariners in the top of the ninth and fanned two batters while helping strand San Francisco runners on the corners. It was Munoz's 19th save of the season.
The series wasn't perfect for Seattle. Too many runners left on base, a low batting average with runners in scoring position and Woo was the only one in the rotation to have a quality start.
But wins are wins. And coming off a road trip where the Mariners struggled to find them — two-out-of-three against the Giants is a more-than-solid way to bounce back.
Bryce Miller will get the start for Seattle in Game 1 of another home series against the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MANAGER COMMENTS ON FACING FORMER SKIPPER: The Seattle Mariners are set to wrap up the first series of the Dan Wilson era on Sunday; Former Mariners manager Bob Melvin has been on the other end of the dugout for the San Francisco Giants. CLICK HERE
MARINERS COMEBACK FALLS SHORT AGAINST GIANTS: The Seattle Mariners came one run shy of completing a comeback for the second day in a row and lost to the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Saturday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RALLY TO BEAT GIANTS IN EXTRAS: Leo Rivas hit a walk-off RBI single, his second of the game, to give the Seattle Mariners a walk-off 6-5 win over the San Francisco Giants in the 10th inning. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady