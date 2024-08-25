Current Seattle Mariners Manager Comments on Facing Former Skipper
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will wrap up the first series of new manager Dan Wilson's tenure at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.
The Mariners have had decent showings so far under Wilson. Seattle completed a five-run rally to win 6-5 in extra innings on Friday and came two runs shy of another comeback in a 4-3 loss on Saturday.
Wilson has worn a lot of hats within the organization. He's been a catcher, a team Hall of Famer, a coach, a color commentator and now a skipper.
On the other end of the dugout, Giants manager Bob Melvin has seen some of Wilson's playing days and now is witnessing his first few games in his current role.
Melvin managed Seattle for two seasons from 2003-04. Like Wilson, Melvin's first managerial job was with the Mariners and he also had to succeed a skipper who led the team to the postseason (Lou Piniella).
"It's always great to be reunited with people that you've been in the game with before," Wilson said in a pregame interview Sunday. "Having Bob here, having (San Francisco pitching coach) Bryan Price here as well — a guy that I worked very closely with a long time here in Seattle as the pitching coach — having both those guys here's been pretty cool. Pretty special. There's been a lot on our plate. I probably liked to have spent more time talking with them. But it's very cool to have those guys in town and be a part of it. Just the support from everybody that's been around has been great and essential."
Wilson also said that Melvin jokingly asked the former for some wins for his current club. Wilson responded that "(He) would not be obliging."
There's been several familiar faces from Seattle natives and former starters in the Giants' dugout.
But fans will hope Sunday goes the way of the side currently donning the "Mariners" logo.
