Brady's Spin: The Wins Against the White Sox Aren't Pretty, But You Should Appreciate Them
It's true. The Seattle Mariners shouldn't needed three consecutive late rallies to beat the putrid Chicago White Sox, who have the worst record in baseball.
They shouldn't be getting shut out for seven innings by Erik Fedde on Monday, and they shouldn't be getting shut out by Jonathan Cannon for six innings on Wednesday.
They shouldn't need two walk-off wins in three games against the White Sox.
All that's true, but what's also true is this: You should appreciate these wins and value them.
See, I can see the negative in these wins for all the reasons listed above. I'm not particularly thrilled at how the team is playing. However, I'm electing to change my mindset on them, and you should too.
For starters, the Seattle Mariners have taken an eighth straight home series, which is something not done since 2001. Teams with Richie Sexson, Adrian Beltre, Raul Ibanez, Felix Hernandez, James Paxton, Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz didn't do that. This stretch should be valued.
Next, the Mariners have won these three straight games against the White Sox (and four overall) with rookies all over the field. Ryan Bliss has started each game in this series, Tyler Locklear has started two. Dom Canzone, who is a second-year player, and Bryce Miller who also is a second-year player, have played prominent roles. The Mariners have won these games without Andres Munoz pitching in any of them, instead utilitizing Ryne Stanek, Mike Baumann, Tayler Saucedo, Austin Voth and Trent Thornton in high-leverage innings.
It's hard to win for any team when you take our your starting second baseman (Jorge Polanco), starting first baseman (Ty France) and closer (Munoz), in addition to losing electric starter Byan Woo in favor of AAAA pitcher Jhonathan Diaz.
I've seen other Mariners teams deemed "better" lose plenty of games they were "supposed to win."
Let's give some credit to this one, which is finding a way to win these games in the face of adversity, and is finding a way to win at home, where they are 24-11.
Pessimism has run in my blood for a long time about this team. It's hard to break. But in this case, give the team a break. Appreciate it.
Ten games over .500 entering play on Thursday is a hell of a place to be.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's do something not done in last 23 years of team history