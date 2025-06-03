This Poor George Kirby Stat Will Blow Your Mind as He Starts Again For Seattle Mariners
In two starts since coming off the injured list, Seattle Mariners star George Kirby hasn't looked like himself yet. He's gone 0-2 with an 11.42 ERA. The 27-year-old has thrown only 8.2 innings in the two starts, and owns a WHIP of 1.85.
Kirby missed the entire season with right shoulder inflammation before coming back for a start against the Houston Astros on May 22.
We recently caught up with Buster Olney of ESPN on the Refuse to Lose podcast to discuss Kirby's issues and to find out how long needs to transpire before getting nervous about a guy who is "trying to figure it out."
Long time. He's earned that. You know, he was that good in 2024. And, you would assume he's going to be better as he moves forward, but what we've seen the first two starts is a lot of hard contact. I was looking at some of the numbers as I was getting ready to talk to you today. He has a soft contact rate of just 3%. That's impossible for it to have a number that low. And, it's pretty clear that, the last couple of years his slider has been a really valuable pitch for him, and in two starts this year, the slider? He's gotten hammered with that. And I do think that when guys come off the injured list, that it does take them some time typically, and maybe he's going to need four or five starts and then eventually, he'll go back to being in the reliable pitcher that he's been in the past.
An All-Star in 2023, Kirby is 35-28 lifetime with a 3.56 ERA. He'll pitch again on Tuesday as the M's host the Baltimore Orioles at 6:40 p.m. PT.
