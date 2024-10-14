Ticket From Ken Griffey Jr.s Rookie Season Sells with Lot For $40,000!
A lot of unused Oakland Athletics tickets, which includes a ticket from Ken Griffey Jr.'s rookie year in 1989, has sold for $40,000!
Darren Rovell of CLICT had the information:
A 50-year fan of the Oakland A's, who missed many games in 1989 as a partial season ticket holder, sold a lot of 13 full tickets from that season for a whopping $40,100 on eBay. The lot featured 113 bids.
His combined cost for the 13 field level tickets, 35 years ago?
$130!
The reason? One of the tickets, from Opening Day of that season, is the first full ticket from Ken Griffey Jr.'s debut that has ever been seen.
The reason why this ticket is so valuable is because the original owner didn't go. Before digital ticketing, you would have a physical ticket. And when you would go to a game, the ticket taker would rip off the ticket stub and take it for the organization. So while there might be many people out there with partial tickets from this game, to have a full ticket is obviously exceedingly rare.
Griffey Jr. was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs and earning induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016.
He still does work for Major League Baseball and has a presence at several league events throughout the year. He also appears at several Mariners events.
