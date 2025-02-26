WATCH: Rowdy Tellez Crushes 432-Foot Home Run As He Looks to Make Seattle Mariners
It's no guarantee that veteran first baseman Rowdy Tellez makes the Seattle Mariners, but he's doing his part to impress some people on Wednesday.
Playing against the Athletics at the Peoria Sports Complex, Tellez connected for his first Cactus League homer of the spring, a 432-foot blast out to right center field.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com on social media:
Rowdy Tellez gets all of this one, in just his third Cactus League at-bat since signing a Minors deal with an invite to big league camp with the Mariners.
Exit velo: 110.3 mph
Launch angle: 23°
Distance: 432 ft.
The shot tied the game at 1-1 at the time. The Mariners entered play having won three straight Cactus League games.
Still just 29 years old, Tellez would seem to have a real opportunity to make a Mariners roster that is lacking in the power department. He's hit 105 homers over seven major league seasons, including a career-high 35 for Milwaukee in 2022.
Seattle's lineup will be carried by Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, but Tellez could fit in at first base with Luke Raley and Donovan Solano, and could also see time at designated hitter if he's able to stick on the roster. Raley has left camp for the time being because of the birth of his child, giving Tellez a chance to get some more playing time.
Tellez has five seasons of double-digit home runs in his career and has broken the 20-homer plateau twice. He's a lifetime .234 hitter with a .303 on-base percentage.
The Mariners open up regular season play on March 27.
