Why Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Could Be Roster Call-up On Sept. 1
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 71-61 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League playoff picture.
They've won three of their last four games and will look to secure a series win against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners will also be due some roster upgrades on Sept. 1, when the rosters expand from 26 to 28 players, which should help them down the stretch. Seattle figures to bring up a pitcher and a position player, and there's been much speculation as to who the position player could be.
It could be Leo Rivas, it could be Miles Mastrobuoni, it could be Samad Taylor, but what about an outside-the-box choice? Top prospect Harry Ford.
For what it's worth, Mariners Insider Joe Doyle from OverslotBaseball.com made a case for Ford on the latest Refuse to Lose podcast, which you can listen to below:
Why it makes sense
Mitch Garver is hitting .241 against left-handed pitching this season, and he owns a .758 OPS. Against righties? He's hitting .176 with a .533 OPS.
Because of his splits, Garver often starts against left-handed pitching. Given his importance to the lineup, Cal Raleigh plays basically every game, with one of them catching and one of them playing as the DH.
However, late in games, the Mariners are extremely hesitant to hit for Garver when the original lefty has exited the game. They are fearful of something happening to Raleigh and losing both catchers in a given game. It's an understandable fear, but it could be alleviated by having Ford on the roster as the No. 3 catcher.
In these situations, the M's could pinch-hit for Garver with the likes of Luke Raley, Dominic Canzone, Victor Robles or anyone else who is on the bench, and they would still have Ford there as a safety net for possible injury, or to jump in the catcher's spot if that's where Garver was.
Another plus for Ford
The Mariners, as a whole, have been rough against left-handed pitching for a while. They are 3-6 in their last nine games against southpaws, though they have won the last two. Ford, a right-handed hitter, could potentially start games against lefties, or could be a righty option off the bench late when a lefty enters.
Furthermore, he stole 35 bases last season in Double-A. If the team wants to have a base stealing threat or a pinch-runner at its disposal, Ford can do that.
Why it doesn't make sense
The Mariners have some other needs on the roster, don't they? They don't have a traditional utility infielder now with Dylan Moore's release, and Rivas or Mastrobuoni would fit that bill better than a third catcher.
In addition to navigating this question, the Mariners will have to figure out how to handle things in the wake of Victor Robles's looming suspension. They'll be forced to play a man down once he begins serving that.
About Ford
A first-round draft pick in 2021, Ford is ranked as the No. 40 prospect in the game, per MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .288 this season with a .411 on-base percentage at Triple-A Tacoma. He has 16 home runs and 73 RBIs.
The Mariners and Padres will play on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
