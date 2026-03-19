Former Mariners Top Prospect Gets Optioned In Jarring Nationals Move

Harry Ford getting optioned by the Nationals is the kind of update that is guaranteed to make Mariners fans pause for a second, and then immediately start relitigating a trade they were already arguing about the moment it happened. Washington optioned Ford to Triple-A Rochester on March 18, with Riley Adams also sent out of the mix, leaving Keibert Ruiz and Drew Millas lined up as the Nationals’ Opening Day catching duo.

That is a notable development because Ford was the headline piece coming from the Mariners in that deal. He was a former No. 12 overall pick, the prospect Mariners fans had spent years hearing about before Seattle flipped him to Washington for left-handed reliever Jose A. Ferrer.

Some of the loudest reactions to that trade always ignored one very important detail: Seattle didn’t trade Ford because it had soured on him. Ford was traded because Cal Raleigh exists, and the bullpen badly needed another legitimate left-handed weapon.

Nationals’ Harry Ford Decision Revives Heated Mariners Trade Conversation

MLB.com noted the Mariners’ willingness to move a “face-of-the-future candidate” like Ford showed how bullish they were on Ferrer, whose in-zone rate and ground-ball profile fit exactly what Seattle needed alongside Gabe Speier. In other words, this was never a blind sell-low move. It was a win-now roster decision by a team trying to patch a real weakness with a controllable lefty arm.

That is why the instant reaction about Ford’s value always felt a little too dramatic. Ford is still a talented prospect. He also still has very little major league experience, just eight big league games to this point, and the Nationals didn’t exactly hand him a full spring runway after he spent part of camp with Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic.

WBC KING, HARRY FORD 👑 pic.twitter.com/JggaxMtONr — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 6, 2026

He only got into seven Grapefruit League games and hit .214/.353/.286. That’s not enough to rewrite his future, but it is enough for Washington to decide that regular reps in Triple-A make more sense than forcing the issue on Opening Day.

If anything, this move is a reminder that prospect timelines are rarely as clean as fans want them to be. Ford was excellent in Triple-A last year, posting a .283/.408/.460 line over 97 games, and evaluators still view him as a catcher with a real chance to stick at the position long term.

None of that disappears because the Nationals chose the safer, slower path in mid-March. But it does matter that Washington, a club with an underperforming Keibert Ruiz and every reason to think about the future, still was not ready to hand Ford the job just yet. Ruiz is signed through 2030, and while his recent offensive production has been ugly, the Nationals clearly decided there was no need to rush Ford’s clock or force a transition before they felt he was fully ready.

From the Mariners’ lens, this isn’t vindication, but it also shouldn’t trigger any fresh panic about the trade. Seattle made a hard, logical decision. Ferrer was the kind of strong left-handed bullpen option this roster genuinely needed, and Ford was the rare premium prospect they could actually afford to move because Raleigh has a chokehold on the catching job in Seattle. Both things can be true at once: the Mariners made a defensible baseball trade, and Ford can still go on to have a really good career in Washington.

We also don’t need to run victory laps over Harry Ford getting optioned, because this is not a career verdict. Ford is still just 23, still gifted, still interesting, and still very easy to root for. There should be no bitterness there from Seattle’s side. Wish the kid well, hope he forces his way back up soon, and also be honest enough to admit the Mariners had their reasons. Sometimes a trade can sting emotionally and still make complete sense on paper. This one still looks like exactly that.