Why the Miami Marlins Could Be a Huge Trade Partner For Seattle Mariners This Offseason
A couple of popular people in the Mariners Twittersphere made an interesting possible trade connection on Monday between the Mariners and Miami Marlins.
Kudos to Colby Patnode of "The Marine Layer" and @theJagePage for the idea, which involves the Marlins taking on some of the Mariners bad contract money.
First, let's examine what's at play here for the Marlins. The following comes from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:
Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement requires teams to carry a luxury-tax payroll more than one and a half times the amount they receive from local revenue sharing. A club in violation doesn’t automatically receive punishment but puts itself at greater risk of penalty if the union files a grievance.
The Marlins, like the A’s, are expected to be among the highest revenue-sharing recipients next year at roughly $70 million, if not more. Using that $70 million estimate, the Marlins’ luxury-tax payroll by the end of the season would need to be $105 million. Per FanGraphs, they currently are at $83 million. The A’s, following their additions of right-hander Luis Severino, lefty Jeffrey Springs and third baseman Gio Urshela, are at $90 million.
So, the Marlins need to add payroll to avoid grief from the player's union. Can the Marlins add enough players at this point in free agency to get to that $22 million or so they are shy? It's possible, but doubtful, considering that expensive players probably aren't willingly signing up to go to a team that finished 62-100 last year.
Enter the Mariners, who apparently need to shed money in order make things happen this offseason. Could the M's trade Mitch Haniger and his $17 million to Miami? How about Mitch Garver and his $12 million? Would Seattle need to attach a prospect to get Miami to take the money or not since the Marlins actually need the payroll?
The Mariners are running out of ways to make meaningful upgrades to this roster, but this Marlins idea just might be the best way to open up the wallet.
