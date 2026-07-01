3 Trade Deadline Bats Who Fit Exactly What the Mariners Are Missing

The Mariners should not stand idle at the trade deadline. That has probably been said before. But the roster is practically screaming the answer at them. They need bats who can put the ball in play. Especially from the right side of the plate. The best answer for them would be a righty with high contact, competence, and big boy at-bats. That’s the job.

If the Mariners are serious about staying in the postseason picture, they need to act like a team that knows what it is missing. With so many teams in the mix, it’ll be hard to find a cure-all player to walk through the door. But all three of these names would give Seattle something it badly needs: a real major league hitter with a chance to lengthen the lineup instead of just surviving inside it.

3 Right-Handed Bats the Mariners Should Have on Their Deadline Board

1. Taylor Ward, OF/DH

Taylor Ward is not the flashiest name, and with him putting together a solid prove-it year with the struggling Orioles adds to the intrigue. The Mariners don’t need another headline name here. They need someone who can step into the lineup and make opposing pitchers work. Ward is hitting .253/.384/.356 with five home runs, 22 RBI and a 111 OPS+. And he’s slashing .303/.449/.434 against lefties. It’s not superstar level, but it’s better than any right-handed batter currently on the Mariners roster.

Ward’s value is pretty obvious. He controls the zone, gets on base, and doesn’t have to sell out for damage. And because he is a rental, the conversation shouldn’t get ridiculous. Seattle doesn’t need to empty the system for a 32-year-old bat who’s probably going to be in a platoon shift at DH.

2. Seiya Suzuki, OF

Seiya Suzuki is the most exciting name here because he brings the best mix of contact and real impact. He’s hitting .266/.350/.449 with 12 home runs, 39 RBI and a 126 OPS+. He’s also slashing .290/.403/.484 against lefties. He can play every day, so you don’t need to worry about a platoon here.

Suzuki would give the Mariners something they have lacked for too much of the season: a hitter who can do damage without feeling like an all-or-nothing bet every time he steps in. And he’s a really strong right fielder which is more of an added bonus. So, you can add pop at the plate and stick a guy with an FRV in the 85th percentile out in right field? Sign Seattle up.

3. Miguel Andujar, OF/DH

Miguel Andujar is not the cleanest fit of the three. Let’s look at him as more of a fallback piece. He might be the most realistic if the Mariners want to add a right-handed bat without turning the deadline into a bidding war.

Andujar is hitting .259/.300/.420 with five home runs, 17 RBI and a 98 OPS+. That isn’t amazing, but it does come with a contact profile the Mariners could actually use. His 18.8 percent whiff rate sits in the 81st percentile, and his 15.7 percent k rate is in the 80th percentile. He doesn’t offer much defensively, though the Padres have experimented with him at first base a couple of times. But as a Rob Refsnyder replacement, this makes perfect sense. He’s not expensive, and his platoon split is pretty even. He can hold a bench spot, take DH at-bats and give the Mariners a contact-first option without needing regular playing time to justify the move. The guy has bounced through five different franchises with one pretty simple job: hit the ball.

The Mariners Have the Pitching to Make This Deadline Uncomfortable for Other Teams

Here is the part Seattle cannot run from: the Mariners have the thing all three of those teams want. Pitching.

That doesn’t mean they should be reckless. But they should stop acting like they have no leverage. The Mariners are sitting here with enough arms to at least have difficult conversations. They have already floated the idea of using Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan in the second half. If that is real, then the next question becomes pretty obvious.

Are we really supposed to believe none of these teams would have interest in Luis Castillo?

That’s also not saying Castillo should be moved for the sake of movement. But if the Mariners are genuinely opening the door to young arms helping later in the season, then they need to be honest about what that allows them to explore.

And just for clarity, a 1v1 trade of Castillo for Ward or Andujar is off the table. Just pointing out that the Mariners have options here.

All three players have one thing in common: they would give the Mariners more contact, more professional at-bats and a better chance of not wasting another strong pitching season because the lineup kept begging for help that never really arrived.