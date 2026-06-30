4 Reasons Mariners Fans Are Running Out of Patience at the Midway Point

We are choosing four reasons here. There could absolutely be more. This could turn into a full “12 Days of Mariners Frustration” situation if we really wanted to get festive with it. But none of us has the time or emotional stability for that right now. So let’s keep this to the current state of the Mariners’ roster and the obvious issues sitting right in front of everybody.

And before we even get to the four reasons, let’s start with a couple freebies: the Mariners have gone from a team that entered the season with legitimate World Series expectations to a group hovering around .500 and making fans question the whole operation.

Their core stars are assisting in this thing falling apart. Cal Raleigh doesn’t look like a fraction of who he was last year. Slashing .165/.268/.310 with a 66 OPS+. Seeing him sit comfortably under the Mendoza Line is just odd.

It’s hard to be a Mariners fan right now and not feel like the 2026 season is antagonizing you a little bit. Some people might call this normal. But that feels like generalist behavior. This was not supposed to be another familiar Mariners grind where everyone tries to convince themselves that being “in the mix” is enough.

This was supposed to be one of the best Mariners rosters in recent memory. We pull the injury card. And there may be some truth to it. But this team is deeper than the group that made the playoffs last year and came one win away from the World Series.

Remember, that team started the season with Rowdy Tellez and Donovan Solano sharing first base duties. Dylan Moore was the starting second baseman until Cole Young arrived. They experimented with Leody Taveras. Emerson Hancock wasn’t Emerson Hancock yet. Logan Gilbert was replaced at one point by Logan Evans. There were two Luis Castillo’s in the starting rotation. Do we really need to keep going here?

That team still won 90 games. They made the right moves at the trade deadline by acquiring Josh Naylor and bringing back Eugenio Suárez. Jorge Polanco had a big year. And even with just about every starter not named Luis Castillo getting hurt at some point, they still found themselves one game away from the World Series.

So no, fans aren’t being unreasonable here. They are far from spoiled. This is a fanbase looking at a roster that was supposed to take another step and wondering why so many of the same annoying questions keep popping up.

Here are four reasons Mariners fans are running out of patience at the midway point. With last night being a huge breaking point.

1. The Mariners Said They Needed Right-Handed Hitting, Then Added Buddy Kennedy

This is the most recent example, and to be fair, Buddy Kennedy is probably not supposed to be the answer. But it’s a perfect place to start because it’s consistent behavior..

The Mariners clearly need more right-handed hitting. They have basically advertised the vacancy. A week ago they watched the Boston Red Sox roll into T-Mobile Park with three left-handed starters and take their lunch money. This past weekend, they got embarrassed by the Cleveland Guardians, slipped below .500, lost their grip on first place in the AL West, and answered the moment by announcing that they traded cash for Kennedy and added him to the 40-man roster.

Again, Kennedy is not the issue by himself. He’s an obvious flier. But the optics couldn’t be more brutal.

When a team spends weeks telling everyone it understands the need, fans are going to take a move for a journeyman infielder who has bounced around multiple organizations and has never stuck in the majors as a slap to the face.

The Mariners are hopefully saving their real swing for the trade deadline. But this is the midway point of a season that was supposed to be serious.

2. Rob Refsnyder’s Roster Spot Is Getting Harder to Defend

This one isn’t complicated. Fans want to know why Rob Refsnyder is still on the roster. And look, the Mariners are trying to win games. We’re not accusing Dan Wilson and company of gathering around the lineup card every afternoon, sharing a laugh while asking, “How can we annoy the fans today?”

However, deliberately placing Rob Refsnyder in an RBI spot is making the bit a little too believable. This is a player hitting .133/.203/.219 with a 22 OPS+. He’s not walking. He’s not slugging. He’s not giving the lineup enough offensively to justify the continued patience.

It is not just that Refsnyder has struggled. Players struggle all the time. The issue is that the Mariners’ margin for error is not big enough to keep pretending that roster spot is harmless. Fans are asking the same question: why is he still here?

And it looks like the answer is “maybe he runs into one tonight,” that is not a plan. That’s a lottery ticket.

Mariners GM Justin Hollander announced on June 29 that Refsnyder is now on the IL with Buddy Kennedy taking his roster spot. We all understand it now.

3. Andrés Muñoz Cannot Be the Entire Bullpen

The bullpen problem has been sitting there for a while. Andrés Muñoz is great. Matt Brash and Muñoz should be a terrifying late-inning tandem when everything lines up. But that cannot be the entire strategy for a team with real World Series aspirations.

The Mariners should have been hunting for external bullpen help long before this point. And the expanded Wild Card era makes the trade market harder. More teams believe they have a chance, which means fewer teams are ready to sell early. We know it’s not that easy.

But the Mariners also cannot hide behind that. If this team is serious about contending, they need more than two arms. Especially if they’re as adamant as they are about not pitching back-to-back nights.

That’s no offense to Eduard Bazardo, José Ferrer, or Gabe Speier. All of them have been solid. But when you’re rotating other bullpen spots with a new name we’ve never heard of, or a guy freshly plucked off waivers, it exposes that they didn’t have a realistic plan around workload management.

4. The Starting Rotation Plan Keeps Changing

This might not be the loudest issue right now, but it could end up being the most damaging. The Mariners have six good starting pitchers. That should be a luxury. Instead, they have found a way to turn it into weekly confusion.

The piggyback plan has moved around. The messaging constantly changes. One week, the focus is rest. Then it’s rhythm. Then it’s “everybody gets one” (like Spider-man in Family Guy). Then it’s not. And fans are supposed to believe all of this is controlled and intentional while the team keeps tweaking the approach every week. It’s a hard sell.

If rhythm matters, then give the pitchers rhythm. If rest matters, build the plan around rest and commit to it. If the Mariners want a six-man rotation, use a six-man rotation. If they want a traditional five-man setup, move someone into a bullpen role and stop trying to make every version of the plan happen all at once.

The frustrating part is not that the Mariners have options. Every team wants options. The frustrating part is watching a team with legitimate rotation depth make the whole thing so complicated.

Teams should envy having six capable starters. They shouldn’t be watching from the outside wondering how Seattle managed to fumble one of the best problems in baseball.

That’s not even all the fan frustration. But it’s a big chunk of it. It’s more than just Buddy Kennedy and Rob Refsnyder. It’s more than what feels like immunity for Dan Wilson’s poor game management. It goes further than watching last year's MVP runner-up struggle at the plate.

But if the Mariners want fans to keep believing this season is still headed somewhere meaningful, they need to find some real answers.