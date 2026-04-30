Brendan Donovan’s Return Could Give Mariners Their Most Irritating Missing Piece

Brendan Donovan’s absence has made it pretty clear that the Mariners’ lineup is better when his skill set is in it. His expected return from the injured list will not solve every offensive concern, but it should give Seattle back one of its most important connective pieces.

According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Donovan is tentatively targeted to return from the injured list at some point during the Mariners’ upcoming six-game homestand against the Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves, which begins Friday. Donovan has remained in Seattle during the club’s road trip while continuing baseball activity at T-Mobile Park, and Dan Wilson said the progression has “gone as hoped.”

Donovan landed on the injured list with a left groin muscle strain, an issue connected to a larger physical picture after Donovan underwent sports hernia surgery last October while still with the Cardinals. Donovan has also suggested the hip and groin discomfort that surfaced before the IL stint may be a byproduct of that procedure.

So, this is encouraging. It is also a bit tricky. When Donovan has been on the field, he has looked exactly like the player the Mariners hoped they were getting. He entered this IL stretch slashing .304/.437/.518 with a .955 OPS, three home runs, three doubles, eight RBI, nine walks and only 12 strikeouts across 71 plate appearances. That is lineup-caliber stability from a player who also gives the roster multiple defensive pathways.

Shoutout Leo Rivas 🎯



Shoutout Brendan Donovan 💥 pic.twitter.com/SwQcE1hyHF — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 16, 2026

Mariners Have Survived Without Brendan Donovan, But His Return Still Changes The Feel

Seattle has enough pop with Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, Josh Naylor, Randy Arozarena, with Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone offering power from platoon spots. But Donovan gives the lineup a different texture. He makes the pitchers work. He, along with J.P. Crawford can help make an already dangerous lineup more irritating.

The Mariners have spent years chasing this exact kind of hitter. Now they finally have one, and naturally, the baseball gods immediately made everyone stare at the injury report like it was a jury verdict.

That’s why this return is not just about getting a third baseman back. It is about getting the lineup shape back. Leo Rivas has filled in admirably, and nobody should pretend the Mariners have been helpless without Donovan. They have gone 7-3 since he landed on the injured list, which says plenty about the roster’s ability to absorb a short-term hit.

But Rivas is still more valuable as a movable piece than as the primary Donovan replacement. He has real utility, switch-hitting value, and enough defensive flexibility to remain useful once the roster gets healthier. He’s expected to slide back into a bench role when Donovan returns, with Will Wilson the likeliest player to be optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma.

The only lingering concern is that Donovan’s Mariners tenure has already come with more body-check moments than anyone wanted. Hip tightness. Groin discomfort. A short IL stint. A surgery history that makes every update feel slightly louder than it should. The Mariners are probably going to have to manage this carefully, because the version of Donovan they traded for is too valuable to treat like a plug-and-play piece with no maintenance required.

If this homestand brings Donovan back, the Mariners should feel better about the offense almost immediately. They just better hope this is the start of him staying in the lineup, not another brief pause.