Leo Rivas Keeps Turning Cardinals Chaos Into Clutch Mariners Moments

The Leo Rivas experience is becoming one of the strangest Mariners storylines in the best possible way. It’s watching a player come into a game ice cold, sitting in a 2-for-23 funk, and somehow still feeling like the exact person you want near the center of the mess once the game gets sideways and everyone starts searching for a steady hand. It’s looking at the numbers and thinking, “Well, this probably is not the spot,” only for Rivas to calmly remind everyone that the moment does not care what the batting average says.

That was the beauty of Saturday’s wild 11-9 win over the Cardinals. Rivas didn’t start the game. He entered as a defensive replacement for Will Wilson at third base after Wilson had already done his own ridiculous thing by homering on his first swing as a Mariner. Rivas’ first major contribution was not loud at all. It was a sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning that helped set up Connor Joe’s pinch-hit heroics.

In a game where Seattle was trying to wrestle momentum back from St. Louis after Nathan Church had turned into a Cardinals fever dream, driving in four runs and refusing to go away, the Mariners needed every little thing. Rivas gave them one. Then he gave them another.

Leo Rivas Turns 2-For-23 Funk Into Huge Mariners Payoff Against Cardinals

In the ninth inning, Rivas stepped in with the bases loaded. Again, this was a player who had been scuffling. Rivas didn’t look bothered by any of it.

On the first pitch from Riley O’Brien, he lined a single back up the middle. Crawford scored. Garver scored. The Mariners had an 11-9 lead. Just like that, the slump stopped being the story.

And that is really the point with Rivas. We don’t have to pretend he is more than what he is. But we have to admit Rivas is carving out something that might be just useful in its own odd way. He doesn’t need rhythm to matter.

Some players need four at-bats, a week of timing, and a perfect matchup before they start to look comfortable. Rivas can sit around, enter late, handle the glove work, drop down a bunt, and then walk into one of the biggest at-bats of the day like the previous 23 never happened. There is a real skill in that, even if it doesn’t always show up neatly on Baseball Reference.

The Cardinals probably know this better than anyone by now. Last September, Rivas hit a 13th-inning walk-off homer against St. Louis, the kind of swing that felt completely absurd and completely perfect at the same time. Then in October, on his birthday, he came off the bench in Game 5 of the ALDS and delivered a game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning. That was not against the Cardinals, of course, but it belonged in the same folder: Leo Rivas, late-game weirdness, Mariners heartbeat somehow still steady.

LEO RIVAS IS TONIGHT'S HERO!!! pic.twitter.com/mUraJXYZwg — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 11, 2025

Now St. Louis gets another chapter of it. And maybe that is why Saturday felt like more than just one clutch single. It was another reminder that when the game gets loud, Rivas has a way of making everything around him feel quiet.