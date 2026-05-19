Brendan Donovan’s Return Leaves Mariners with a Loaded Roster Decision Ahead

Brendan Donovan is back on the injured list, and the Mariners’ roster suddenly has two stories happening at once. The first is obvious. Seattle needed another infield answer, and that opened the door for Colt Emerson to get his first real major-league runway.

The Mariners officially placed Donovan on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain, the same issue that has already interrupted his first season in Seattle once before. Donovan had been one of the Mariners’ most useful bats when healthy, hitting .274 with a .386 on-base percentage and .838 OPS through 25 games, which is exactly why this is more than a temporary inconvenience.

The second story is the one waiting behind the injury update.

Whenever Donovan returns, the Mariners are going to have to decide what this roster is supposed to look like now. And there aren’t many painless answers.

Donovan’s value is supposed to be built on flexibility. That was part of the appeal when the Mariners brought him in. Donovan can move around defensively, and he gives Seattle a different kind of offensive look in a lineup that can get too dependent on damage swings. Before this latest injury, he had already reminded everyone why that matters.

But the longer the Mariners lean into their new-look infield alignment, the more Donovan’s eventual fit starts to shift. Third base won’t be waiting for him. That means his return could push him into more outfield work, more first-base coverage, more matchup-driven usage, and more of the super-utility role that made him valuable in the first place.

That sounds clean until we get to the bench.

Mariners Face a Tough Bench Decision When Brendan Donovan Returns

Leo Rivas is the easiest baseball answer if the Mariners are looking for a clean roster squeeze. He has helped them survive an awkward stretch, and his glove has played. Nobody should pretend defense at third base is nothing, especially when Seattle has been trying to stabilize the position through injuries and moving parts.

But Rivas has also hit .131 with a .434 OPS across 99 plate appearances. At some point, even a useful defender becomes tough to carry if the bat is not giving the roster enough in return.

Then there is Connor Joe, who is a little more complicated. Joe hasn’t exactly forced the issue with loud production, but he has created a path to usefulness. He gives the Mariners a right-handed bench bat, corner-outfield coverage and some first-base breathing room when Josh Naylor needs a day.

The problem is that Donovan can probably take some of that same oxygen when healthy. If Donovan can stand at first base, float into the outfield and still give Seattle a better offensive floor, Joe’s role gets thinner.

Rob Refsnyder is the one many fans will point to first, and it’s not hard to understand why. He was brought in to be a right-handed platoon bat, but the early offensive return has been rough. He’s batting .123 with a .425 OPS through 57 at-bats, and that is not exactly the kind of production that makes a bench spot untouchable.

The catch is the contract. Refsnyder is on a one-year, $6.25 million deal, which makes moving on from him a different kind of decision than optioning or cutting around the margins.

That doesn’t mean the Mariners should let salary make the baseball decision for them. It just means we should be honest about how teams usually operate. Rivas is the lighter move. Joe is the more flexible move. Refsnyder might be the more emotionally satisfying move if the bat doesn’t wake up, but it’s also the one that asks the Mariners to admit the plan didn’t work.

And that’s before Víctor Robles reenters the conversation. He could be activated soon, too, and his return would naturally squeeze the corner-outfield/right-handed bench mix before Donovan even gets back. Joe and Refsnyder are already fighting for usefulness in that space. Donovan returning later only tightens it further.

So the Mariners need to know what version of Donovan they’re getting back. If he’s the everyday third baseman again, that means Seattle has already decided Colt Emerson’s runway is shorter than it looks. If Donovan becomes a corner-outfield, first-base and infield rover, that creates a different kind of roster squeeze. If his groin issue limits how aggressively the Mariners can move him around, that changes the equation again.

Either way, when Donovan returns, the Mariners may not have room to keep treating all of those arguments as equally important. Someone is going to feel redundant.