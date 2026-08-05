Brutal Taylor Ward and Seranthony Domínguez Debuts Add to Mariners’ Trade Deadline Misery

Look, it’s just one game. But wow, it almost couldn’t have gone much worse. The Mariners introduced two of their trade deadline additions Tuesday night and received the baseball equivalent of a dead microphone.

Taylor Ward went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Seranthony Domínguez recorded one out while getting shelled with four hits, two walks and four earned runs. The Mariners lost 8-0 to the Tigers, falling to 55-59 after their ninth loss in 13 games.

Welcome to Seattle, guys. Sorry about all the smoke.

Ward’s quiet night was frustrating without being alarming. An 0-for-3 debut happens. Hitters change teams, join unfamiliar teammates and experience a new ballpark carrying the expectations of an entire fan base. We can give him more than three at-bats before hitting the eject button.

Domínguez’s debut may require a little more honesty. It was a flat-out disaster. Six Tigers reached base against him. Gleyber Torres launched a two-run homer and Dillon Dingler added a solo shot. Domínguez needed 34 pitches just to get one out.

Mariners’ New Additions Made a Bad Deadline Feel Even Worse

The timing hurts the most here. The M’s entered the deadline needing a spark. The roster needed another right-handed bat. The bullpen needed more stability. The entire major league roster needed to show some urgency as what was supposed to be a promising season started drifting away.

Instead, the Mariners made marginal additions.

Ward reached the Mariners batting .246 with seven home runs and 30 RBI after they acquired him from the Orioles. He can work a count, doesn’t chase often, reach base and provide an adult at-bat. That’s much needed value for Seattle. But it’s not transformative.

Mariners fans have watched this front office attempt to be clever with these additions. They preach roster flexibility, sustainable success and the dangers of overpaying. Eventually, a contender has to stop rearranging the furniture and buy something that changes the room.

This deadline never carried that feeling. Then we get to Tuesday’s debuts, and they go miserably. The additions who were supposed to strengthen a flawed roster immediately became part of the problem.

Ward joined an offense that produced zero runs and managed no hits himself. Domínguez joined a bullpen needing reinforcement and poured four more runs onto the scoreboard. One night managed to capture every concern surrounding Seattle’s deadline in nine joyless innings.

Neither player is a bust yet. Ward could rip three doubles the next time out and we’ll easily forget about it. Domínguez could roll through and dominate his next 10 appearances. But right now, we can call a terrible debut terrible.