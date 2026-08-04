Mariners News: Brendan Donovan’s Big Comeback, Luke Raley Injury, And Taylor Ward

The Mariners’ lineup is changing very fast, and this time it’s not exactly rearranging the same pieces and hoping for it to magically improve. Brendan Donovan is expected back. Luke Raley is probably done for the season. And Taylor Ward is coming in from Baltimore.

That’s an offseason acquisition inserted back into the lineup, a dangerous left-handed hitter going away and a trade-deadline addition walking directly into meaningful playing time.

Brendan Donovan’s Mariners Return Provides A Much-Needed Lineup Boost

Donovan has been cleared by the Mariners’ medical staff after completing a 10-game rehab assignment. His anticipated Tuesday activation was delayed for the birth of his second child, the best possible reason.

Whenever Donovan officially walks into the clubhouse, The Mariners will be getting a pretty solid upgrade. Before aggravating his left groin strain in May, he slashed .274/.386/.452 with three home runs across 101 plate appearances. That .386 OBP looks downright luxurious right now.

His rehab assignment began with an ugly 0-for-21 stretch, but he finished on a four-game hitting streak, and the Mariners were more concerned with how his surgically repaired body moved than whether he was bullying minor-league pitchers.

Donovan adds more versatility to the lineup making it more difficult for opponents to navigate.

Mariners Lose Luke Raley To Potentially Season-Ending Forearm Injury

The trade deadline brought help, but it also came with a bit of a punch. General manager Justin Hollander said Raley is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a severe left forearm strain and persistent elbow trouble.

Raley reportedly played through the discomfort for more than a month. His season likely ends with a .225/.284/.439 line, 15 home runs and 39 RBI in 95 games.

We can appreciate the toughness while still questioning how the situation dragged on this long. Raley brings a lot of raw force to his game. Once the forearm became a hindrance, there wasn’t much left to preserve.

Taylor Ward Trade Gives Mariners The Right-Handed Bat They Needed

Ward, whom Seattle acquired from the Orioles for Alex Hoppe, Brock Moore and Harrison Kreiling, isn’t the blockbuster trade many wanted. But it didn’t need to be. He gives the Mariners a right-handed corner outfield bat, an .839 OPS against left-handed pitching and brings patience into the lineup. He comes to Seattle leading the AL with 87 walks and carrying a .383 OBP.

The power has definitely faded, so we can’t sell this as the arrival of a slugger. T-Mobile’s Park Factor remains the worst for right-handed hitters so Ward has his work cut out for him. He’s still a rental who helps balance the lineup, reaches base and keeps Seattle from relying on cheap bench matchups whenever a left-hander starts.

TLDR: Raley’s loss hurts. Donovan’s return helps. Ward’s arrival makes sense.