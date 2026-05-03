Former Mariners Fan Favorite Gets Squeezed Out By Phillies Roster Crunch

Dylan Moore was never the kind of Mariners player who needed star treatment to become memorable. That was part of the charm. He found ways to help, and Mariners fans always notice players like that.

One week, he could be covering the infield. The next, he could be chasing balls in the outfield, stealing a late base, running into a homer, or somehow making a messy roster feel just functional enough. Moore’s Mariners career was built on usefulness, chaos, athleticism, and the kind of roster glue that matters over 162 games.

In his latest stop, the Philadelphia Phillies designated Moore for assignment after activating J.T. Realmuto from the 10-day injured list. Moore had gone hitless in 12 at-bats with three walks across 15 plate appearances, and he had started only one of his 15 games with Philadelphia. Most of his work came as a late-game pinch-hitter, defensive replacement, or even in mop-up pitching duty.

So, it’s not especially shocking. But it does land a little heavy for Mariners fans. Moore was one of those players fans understood because his value lived in the cracks. And it’s easy to forget how fragile that profile becomes once the offense slips.

Dylan Moore gives the first place Mariners an eighth inning lead! pic.twitter.com/Cle1C0Rrv5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 7, 2025

Dylan Moore’s Phillies Exit Should Feel Familiar To Mariners Fans

The Phillies DFA’d him because this is what happens when a utility player does not get regular at-bats, does not produce in the small windows he does get, and then gets caught in a roster squeeze.

Realmuto’s return forced the decision. The Phillies kept three catchers on the roster because Rafael Marchán and Garrett Stubbs are both out of minor league options, making Moore the cleaner cut.

Since Opening Day 2025, Moore has hit just .190/.264/.355 over 258 plate appearances with the Mariners, Rangers and Phillies. That doesn’t erase what he meant in Seattle. It just explains why the league can move on so quickly.

We wouldn’t expect a reunion in Seattle even though nostalgia is allowed. We can miss the version of Moore who made the Mariners more flexible. But the lesson here is not that Seattle has to go chase the memory of him. It is that role-player life in MLB is brutally temporary once the production stops giving teams a reason to wait.

Moore will still be remembered well in Seattle, and he should be. He gave the Mariners real value during a stretch when they needed it. But baseball keeps moving.