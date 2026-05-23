Former Mariners Starter Lands with Angels After Ugly Phillies Exit

The Los Angeles Angels are back in the redemption-project aisle. At this point, it almost feels like a bit. Alek Manoah’s appearance didn’t go well. Grayson Rodriguez got his shot and was hit around in his Angels debut. Now, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, the Angels are giving Taijuan Walker a look on a minor-league deal, because clearly the answer to a shaky rotation picture is to keep asking former name-brand starters if they have one more version left in the bag.

Walker’s name still carries some old weight in Seattle. He was once one of the arms fans were intrigued by. A former Mariners first-round pick and a prospect with upside.

He finds himself back in the AL West with the Angels, under circumstances that aren’t exactly romantic.

Walker was released by the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this season after a horrible start. In five appearances, he allowed 23 earned runs and eight home runs over 22 2/3 innings.

Former Mariners Pitcher Taijuan Walker Is Now Another Angels Rotation Flier

The Angels are still searching. Probably guessing. And digging through the pile of “maybe if everything clicks” arms while the season continues to move along. Walker is now 33, with a track record long enough to respect, but the most recent sample is ugly enough to explain why he was available in the first place.

Seattle fans watched Walker when he was more projection than product. He was traded to the Diamondbacks, brought back years later, moved again to the Blue Jays, and carved out a real major-league career after leaving the organization. But that doesn’t make it any less strange to see a former Mariners arm land with a rival in this form. Then again, the Angels have been living in that lane lately.

Manoah was supposed to be an interesting buy-low candidate. Instead, he got optioned after being hammered. Rodriguez, acquired from the Orioles, at least has a more intriguing upside case, but his Angels debut against the Dodgers was ugly enough to keep the same conversation going. So, here comes Walker.

It’s easy to chuckle at another redemption project. It’s far from intimidating if you’re a Mariners fan. But the standings complicate the joke.

The Angels entered this stretch at 18-34, buried in last place and carrying a record that usually, under normal circumstances, is where a team starts admitting what the season is. Sell the usable pieces, stop pretending, and start talking about the future.

But the AL West has not exactly slammed the door on anyone. The Athletics are sitting on top of the division while barely hovering over .500. So, the Angels can’t really be mocked for trying.